TPD: One person injured in multi-vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Country Club and Waverly Street on Thursday.

The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. They said one person was taken to the hospital and everyone else was able to exit on their own.

The TPD said one person attempted to run away but was detained.

