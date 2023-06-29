Man, woman arrested after drive-by shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man and woman are in custody after a drive-by shooting, chase and crash in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said officers witnessed someone shooting from a vehicle in the 600 block of West Miracle Mile.

No one was hurt, but officers found the vehicle in the area of Grant and Oracle. The vehicle hit another vehicle and the suspects fled.

The TPD said officers found one male and one female suspect after a brief search.

