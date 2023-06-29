Advertise
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center

The body was found on Wednesday night.
The body was found on Wednesday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after an apparent electrocution while repairing a hot tub inside an east Phoenix fitness center Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Phoenix police and firefighters were dispatched to a Life Time athletic club near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard. They found an unresponsive man inside a mostly drained hot tub with live electrical wires exposed. APS crews were called to the scene to shut off the power to the entire building so first responders to safely enter the hot tub. Medics quickly discovered the contractor had already died.

The fitness center was closed for hours during the investigation into what led to the man’s death.

Life Time Fitness released a statement Thursday regarding the tragic incident:

