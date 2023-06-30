FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coolest day of the week today but a hot holiday weekend on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures will fall back a few degrees before ramping back up to excessive heat levels over the weekend, with afternoon highs 8 to 12 degrees above average by Sunday while breezy at times.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 104. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 72. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 109. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108.

