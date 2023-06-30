Advertise
Heavy police presence near Fort Lowell

There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Navajo and Fontana.
There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Navajo and Fontana.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Navajo and Fontana.

13 News photographer on the scene said Tucson police are on the scene talking to a person in the compound and there are no street closures.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

