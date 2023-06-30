Advertise
Injured TPD officer on long road to recovery, thanks hospital staff for saving his life

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It was a heartfelt reunion for one Tucson Police Department and his fellow officers after months of being off the street after losing his leg in a crash.

On Thursday, Kyle Lorenz spoke out for the first time, thanking the medical professionals and his teammates who helped save him. In February, he was seriously injured in a crash and had his lower leg amputated, and he still faces a long recovery.

“The recovery has been great. I got my prosthetic a little over a month ago. I’ve been building up the strength in my right leg to support the prosthetic,” Lorenz said during the Southwest Regional Trauma Conference.

That road to recovery has been a long one. Since the crash, Lorenz said he’s been picking up shifts again at the department, going part-time until he’s ready to be back full-time. “As much as I wanted to see my coworkers again, they wanted to see me back in somewhat of a normal fashion out of the hospital,” he shared.

Jason Barton, Lead Police Officer with the Tucson Police Department, was on the scene the day of the crash and was present during the reunion.

“I was one of the first ones on scene with Kyle. Kyle has been on my squad since he got off of field training. I haven’t seen him in person with his prosthetic standing and talking and running. So I’m super thankful to see him up and about,” Barton shared.

Barton added the community support for his fellow office has been amazing. But, he also recognizes the strength Lorenz had all on his own. “In my tenure I’ve seen very severe injuries and trauma to different body parts. But never to someone I know, personally. And seeing them recover this way and this fast is pretty amazing.”

If you’d like to help Lorenz as he continues on his journey, you can donate here.

