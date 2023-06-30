Inside look at Pima County Sheriff’s Department evidence room

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We often see law enforcement at the scene of a crime collecting evidence for their investigation. But where does it all end up?

A team of highly trained evidence technicians with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department faces the tall task of collecting and keeping track of it all.

“We take in two, three thousand items a month, so we’re what roughly at about 30 thousand items a year,” said Lead Evidence Technician Sandra Valencia.

Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies conduct thousands of cases and investigations every year, resulting in tens of thousands of pieces of evidence.

Every day, Valencia’s team is responsible for traveling to the different department districts across the county and picking up that evidence. They then bring it to a massive warehouse to be stored.

“Inside the boxes are several different envelopes, and sometimes these are several different cases,” Valencia said, opening one box of evidence.

The main warehouse holds regular evidence like paperwork, CDs, clothing items, and certain weapons.

“Up in that area might be swords or long knives or maybe burglary tools,” Valencia said, pointing to boxes on the top shelf in the warehouse.

Narcotics are kept in a separate room. Valencia says they see it all from Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and now most commonly -- Fentanyl.

“We’re packaging a lot of it in cans, just to give us a little bit more security, so we’re not concerned about an exposure,” Valencia said appearing into a box full of packaged Fentanyl.

Another room stores firearms.

“I think right now we roughly have about 3,000 guns,” Valencia said.

Some of the guns are connected to an investigation, while others are held in the warehouse while a background check in is a process.

Behind the building is a parking lot filled with dozens of vehicles, boats, trailers, and OHVs.

“We have homicide vehicles, we have fatal traffic accidents, we have burglary vehicles, etc.” Valencia said.

What happens to evidence depends on the investigation. Some of it will remain in the storage facility and others will be destroyed, depending on the case.

The evidence must be kept indefinitely if it is a violent crime or a case that’s continuously appealed.

In major cases, even if some evidence doesn’t make it to court, it has to be kept just in case. Some of that evidence dates back decades.

“We have stuff still in this building from the 60s and 70s that can’t be destroyed because they’re possibly homicides, maybe some child crimes, adult sex crimes,” Valencia said.

When cases are complete and there is no longer a need to hold the evidence, it’s brought to an undisclosed location in Pima County, put into an incinerator and burned. They destroy twice a year.

“We just actually did a burn a couple of weeks ago,” Valencia said. “Narcotics I believe it was a little over 800 pounds that we burned.”

“The incinerator doesn’t really put off a lot of smoke so it’s kind of a funnel system where you kind of throw it in the front and then you know it kind of all gets sucked in and then it’s deposited in the back where it’s all ash,” she added.

Evidence is at the heart of any case. Valencia’s responsibility to organize and keep track of thousands of pieces of evidence is a job she does not take lightly.

“It can exonerate a person, or it can send somebody to prison so it’s all important,” Valencia said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also destroys prescription drugs that are surrendered to a list of designated locations. They host Dispose-A-Med events intermittently throughout the year.

