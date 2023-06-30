Advertise
Last chance to apply for a pandemic related scholarship for Arizona students

The deadline to apply for the Helios Adelante scholarship is July 1st. You must be enrolled in any University or community college in Arizona for this.
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There’s a new scholarship for people who saw their college plans impacted during the pandemic, but the deadline to apply is Saturday, June 1st.

In fall of 2020, 53% of students planning to go to college had to change plans because they had to change to how they were going to afford tuition.

Some of them decided not to go, while others had to take out more loans to afford it. That’s why Education Forward Arizona and Aliento are now teaming up to help people with a second chance after the pandemic.

There are 60 scholarships available. To be eligible, you need to have graduated high school in either 2020 or 2021, or enrolled in college those years and have failed a class or took a semester off.

Applicants also need to be enrolled in a community college or an Arizona university this fall.

The free application for federal student aid, or FAFSA, also has to have been filled out.

“If you are on the fence about going back to school especially because costs are a huge factor as to why people choose not to go back to school, if you’re on the fence about it just apply, you never know,” senior success adviser with Education Forward Arizona Zach Rosas said. “You could get this scholarship and then next thing you know it’s one less thing off your plate and you get to go back to school like you wanted to.”

If you’re interested you can apply here. Applications will be reviewed immediately, and people will find out if they were chosen before the fall semester starts.

