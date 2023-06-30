Majority of free lunch programs in Tucson ending halfway through the summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District had 106 locations for children under 18 to receive free school lunches over the summer. After today, there are only 21.

These facilities provide food, water, and activities for kids throughout the summer, but now that summer school is over in Tucson, many struggling families will have to change the way their kids receive those resources.

The KIDCO Summer Camp Site at PCC is one of the remaining locations for the Summer Food Services Program that provides free breakfast and lunch meals during the summer break to all children, regardless of whether or not they’re a part of the program.

“Sometimes if we have a lot of food left,” KIDCO Site Leader Denise Tucker said. “I’ll go over to the pool and invite families or if they’re sitting at the picnic area, I’ll go over any say, ‘Hey, we have free lunch would you like to come?’… and the next thing you know they’re coming in the door so that makes me feel good.”

Now that 80% of those locations are closed with more than a month remaining before school returns, the resources are stretched to the facilities that remain open.

Tucker says that every year, more people come to the facilities that remain open in order to receive food.

“Once summer school is over, they just take the program because they think the kids are not going to come from the neighborhood to eat, but they just don’t know that, yeah, they still need that,” Tucker said.

You can find the full list of free lunch locations here.

