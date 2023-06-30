Man accused in double fatal shooting at Tucson hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide at a Tucosn hotel earlier this month.

The Tucson Police Department said Jevon Darnell Warren Jackson, 46, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday, June 28. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to the TPD, 54-year-old Xavier Morales and 35-year-old Sonia Zaragoza were found shot to death inside the Minsk Hotel (755 East Benson Highway) on June 8.

During the investigation, which included the serving of several search warrants at the hotel, Jackson was identified as the suspect.

The TPD said Jackson got into a fight with Morales over an alleged assault.

