Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man accused in double fatal shooting at Tucson hotel

Jevon Darnell Warren Jackson, 46.
Jevon Darnell Warren Jackson, 46.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide at a Tucosn hotel earlier this month.

The Tucson Police Department said Jevon Darnell Warren Jackson, 46, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday, June 28. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to the TPD, 54-year-old Xavier Morales and 35-year-old Sonia Zaragoza were found shot to death inside the Minsk Hotel (755 East Benson Highway) on June 8.

During the investigation, which included the serving of several search warrants at the hotel, Jackson was identified as the suspect.

The TPD said Jackson got into a fight with Morales over an alleged assault.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
43-year-old Ted Raymond Plotts
Authorities: Tucson man arrested after BP checkpoint crash
Man, woman arrested after drive-by shooting in Tucson
24-year-old Jennifer Valenzuela
PCSD: Inmate dies in Pima County jail

Latest News

Tucson police said two adults were hospitalized on Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on I-10...
TPD respond to a two-vehicle crash near Prince
TPD camp clean up
Tucson police respond to high problem encampment
Ruling against affirmative action gets local concern
Ruling against affirmative action gets local concern
One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Country Club and Waverly Street on Thursday.
TPD: One person injured in multi-vehicle crash