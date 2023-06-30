Ruling against affirmative action gets local concern

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling against race-based admissions has universities across the nation evaluating their admission standards. But Arizona’s universities say they’ve seen diversity increase and won’t need to change.

Arizona voters decided this long ago, in 2010, and the University of Arizona says it has actually seen more diversity in the years since. But the message today’s ruling sent the nation was one that President Biden wanted to address and protest.

Strong words from the president on the supreme court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions.

“Discrimination still exists in America. Discrimination still exists in America. Discrimination still exists in America. Today’s decision does not change that,” President Biden emphasized in his statement after the Supreme Court handed down its ruling against affirmative action in college admissions. Specifically, the Court ruled against Harvard and the University of North Carolina programs.

But Arizona voters rejected affirmative action in 2010. Prop 107 states:

“This state shall not grant preferential treatment to or discriminate against any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education or public contracting.”

The University of Arizona says it continues to see diversity increase in a statement provided:

“Arizona state law has prohibited the consideration of race or ethnicity in university admissions since 2010. As the state’s land grant university and a Hispanic Serving Institution, we are proud to have seen significant growth in diverse student enrollment over the last decade.

In the last ten years, our first-year class has increased from 39% students of color to 47%. We expect the fall 2023 first-year class to bring slightly more students of color to the University of Arizona.”

ASU also said that because it allows all qualified students and does not cap Arizona student enrollment, it has seen diversity increase over the past decade and expects it to continue.

Meanwhile, the President said he has a legal workaround for all the universities grappling with the recent ruling.

“What I propose for consideration is a new standard, where colleges take into account the adversity a student has overcome when selecting among qualified applicants,” he said.

Rob Elias, the president and CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Rubin Salter, Jr., an attorney in the almost 50-year-old TUSD desegregation lawsuit, Rubin Salter Jr. agreed this ruling won’t likely directly affect Arizonans. But they each said it sends a message against opportunity and equality for everyone.

“While we have our concerns surrounding the ruling, it is our hope that people understand and recognize that diversity makes us better. It fosters creativity, expands perspectives, promotes innovation, encourages empathy, breaks down biases, sparks growth, cultivates inclusivity, and enriches our collective understanding of the world,” Elias said.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world that has, and often continues to have certain perspectives around the minority community. And if we could rid our world of that, we certainly would. While we realize this is the case, it doesn’t mean that we accept it. And organizations like ours as well as many others will continue our purposeful work,” Elias said.

