Sonoita-Elgin Fire District working Santa Rita Fire

Sonoita-Elgin Fire District is working on the Santa Rita Fire, which broke out on Highway 83 at MP 36 this evening.
Sonoita-Elgin Fire District is working on the Santa Rita Fire, which broke out on Highway 83 at MP 36 this evening.(mgn)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sonoita-Elgin Fire District is working on the Santa Rita Fire, which broke out on Highway 83 at MP 36 this evening.

SEFD said Highway 83 is open to alternating traffic. They advise drivers to be mindful of emergency crews working on the highway.

