Tucson police respond to high problem encampment

TPD camp clean up
TPD camp clean up(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Earlier this year, a Tucson resident used the City of Tucson homeless encampment reporting tool to report a homeless camp nearby.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Housing and Community Development promptly assessed the area and identified it as a Tier 3 encampment.

Tier 3 High Problem encampments are the highest problem level meaning the following:

Violence and crime towards the surrounding community, the encampment inhabitants themselves, and many environmental hazards.

Enforcement will be called out to address the criminal behavior, outreach will be offered, and clean-up will be done by Environmental Services after the 72 hours vacate notice is posted.

  • Any camp with possible hazards will request TPD escort
  • HCD will contact City Attorney if an appropriate statute/ordinance cannot be determined
  • City department will update Encampment Dashboard on the work completed.

For several months, dedicated outreach efforts were made, offering services and support to the individuals in the camp, TPD said.

Following collaborative efforts from Housing and Community Development and the TPD Homeless Outreach Team, a 72-hour notice to vacate was issued to allow for the initiation of the cleanup process. According to TPD, Environmental Services removed over three tons of abandoned property from the site.

If you become aware of any encampments that pose a threat to public safety, contribute to significant criminal activity or health concerns, or involve camping in City parks beyond the designated hours, we encourage anyone to use the Homeless Encampment Reporting tool at https://reportencampments.tucsonaz.gov.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

