Would you trust an AI doctor? Researchers from the University of Arizona found almost half of patients would

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A University of Arizona Health Sciences-led study found that patients could widely accept AI if monitored and guided by a human.

The findings show that about 52% of participants would choose a human doctor rather than AI for diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Marvin Slepian, Regents Professor of Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, said AI in the medical field could have some advantages if handled properly.

“We live in a world of people having more and more access to computers. They look things up on Google, which is our source and that provides a certain level of information. The question is how accurate is that information?” said Slepian.

We’ve all been there, you don’t have the time to go to the doctor so the internet becomes your physician. The question is, how accurate is the internet?

“That information is really provided only by a level of algorithm that is run behind the scenes by Google or Yahoo or whoever is providing the information,” said Slepian.

He said that’s where Artificial Intelligence comes in.

“Artificial intelligence, in essence, is the ability to take a lot of data and to sift through it and find associations and use a repetitive strategy. Something we call machine learning is where you go from one iteration and do it again and kind of fine-tune where you’re going in a path,” said Slepian.

He said this could improve accuracy in the medical field, ensuring even the smallest detail isn’t missed.

“So let’s say look at an x-ray or a scan. Trained professionals look at it all the time, they see little nuances or gray shadows on an x-ray and say well it means this or it means that. People are human and they might miss something or there’s some really fine obscure things which may not be so clear. With a machine looking at it over and over and over again, it can say, ‘well if I see that shadow it may mean this and they find a link so that could be predicted,” said Slepian.

Despite learning AI physicians would not look like your typical robot sitting at a desk, the research team found that most patients still aren’t convinced the diagnoses provided by AI are as trustworthy as those delivered by humans.

If study participants were told, their primary care physicians felt AI was superior, their acceptance of AI increased. This shows how valuable a human physician can be in guiding a patient’s decision.

“There’s always that human bond and concept and there’s a sensitivity you simply can’t build into computer systems. If you think about it, even going back thousands of years, physicians have always added new tools,” said Slepian. “We don’t rely on the tests alone, we use them as an augmentation to our insight and capability.”

Disease severity, such as cancer versus sleep apnea, did not affect participants’ trust in AI.

Researchers did find that race or political beliefs did play a part in participants’ choices.

Compared to white participants, Native Americans selected AI more often, and black participants selected AI less often. Older participants, politically conservative or religious individuals, were also less likely to choose AI.

Moving forward, if AI is, in fact, used in the medical field, researchers learned different groups will have specific sensitivities to the technology.

