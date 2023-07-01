Coronado National Forest lacks fire restrictions going into busy holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 4th of July weekend is now beginning and for a lot of residents in Tucson, that means camping. Mt. Lemmon and Madera Canyon in Coronado Forest are expected to be busy this weekend and more people bring higher fire risks.

Laura Plummer is one of many campers beating the heat in Coronado Forest this holiday weekend.

“This is a non-reserve,” Plummer said. “We didn’t even try to find another campground because we knew they were going to be all booked.”

Being familiar with Arizona summers, she left her fire starters at home and instead plans to use a propane gas stove and the kitchen in her RV to get by.

“I’m kind of known as a firebug but we didn’t bring any firewood we didn’t even plan to have a campfire at all,” Plummer said. “I was actually surprised that there were no fire bans because typically, I would think that they would have posted that with the fire danger being as high as it is.”

Coronado Forest officers say they were very deliberate in their decision to not post a fire restriction.

“It’s something we don’t take lightly,” Coronado National Forest Public Affairs Officer Starr Farrell said. “Going into fire restrictions restricts access and ability to do things within your National Forest.”

Farrell says forest rangers will be at campsites to educate about fire safety and ensure everyone takes the proper precautions.

These precautions include using the provided fire rings in the campground, properly disposing of ash and burnt wood, and using water to completely extinguish a fire.

Fireworks, sparklers, and pop-its are all banned from the forest as well.

“Especially with the wind, the dry conditions, and then this is remote, there’s some running water here but, you know, it could take off like lighting here,” Plummer said.

Park rangers also encourage people to check out less populated areas around the forest for places to camp during the long weekend.

“You probably aren’t going to see a lot of people and it’s the place to go,” Farrell said, “so head out to the Douglas Ranger District, the Stafford Ranger District, explore Mt. Grande if you’ve never been there, you can go to the top of that mountain and drive all the way to the top and it’s nice and cool up there just like you find on Mt. Lemmon, but there’s a lot fewer visitors.”

