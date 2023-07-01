Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps lead to excessive hear warning

By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s set to be another warm and dry weekend in Southern Arizona. Saturday will see a high of 107 degrees in Tucson. Parts of Pima and Pinal Counties, including Ajo, Sells, and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument , are under an Excessive Heat Warning and will remain so through Tuesday. Other parts of Southern Arizona, including Tucson, Marana, Oracle, and Nogales, will be under an Excessive Heat Warning tomorrow morning through Monday evening. That warning could be stretched through to the July 4th holiday, as the expected high in Tucson is 110 degrees.

