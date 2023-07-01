Advertise
Granite Mountain Hotshots remembered across Arizona ten years after their death

The main ceremony was in Prescott but the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park is open year-round.
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Across Arizona, firefighters and those close to the firefighting community were remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots Friday. One of the main ceremonies was in Prescott, with elected officials and family members in attendance.

The lawn in front of the Yavapai County Courthouse was packed with people and scores of firefighters attended. Both at that ceremony and elsewhere, the Yarnell 19 are honored.

Nineteen bells tolled for nineteen names, with William Warneke being the Granite Mountain Hotshot from the Tucson area. But the featured speaker in Prescott on Friday was 16-year-old Ryder Ashcraft.

“You’re the man of the house while I’m gone,” he remembered as the last words he heard from his father, Andrew Ashcraft, another member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots before he left for work ten years ago.

“How could I have known in that moment that my dad would step back, fade into the shadows of my room and leave me for the rest of my life with only faint memories?” Ryder Ashcraft said to the crowd in Prescott.

There was plenty of effort to keep their memories from becoming faint, with a proclamation read by Governor Katie Hobbs.

“Now, therefore, I, Katie Hobbs, Governor of the state of Arizona, do hereby proclaim June 30, 2023, as Granite Mountain Hotshots Day,” she read as the crowd applauded.

To help never forget, the trail from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park, south of Yarnell, follows the final steps of the crew with markers for each member lost.

“One after another, and it just builds up after miles of walking over the top and then when you see the final resting place, it’s just, taking it all in is just, just almost surreal,” said Dave Shafer, retired firefighter from Drexel Heights Fire District who rode his motorcycle with his wife, Joan, up from Tucson to the park to the remember the 19. “The sacrifice they made, it can’t be forgotten.”

And in Prescott, that was the challenge many spoke about.

“May we never forget their names, their sacrifice, and the extraordinary impact they had on all our lives,” Thomas Torres, state forester for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said to the crowd.

For Ryder Ashcraft, the best way to honor them is in how we choose to live.

“My dad always said it’s never too late to become what you might have been. I’ve chosen to adopt my dad’s motto and be better. Will you?” he said.

