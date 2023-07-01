Nogales Ranger Fire District working Beehive Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Ranger Fire District is working on the Beehive Fire north of Ruby Road near NFS Road 4187.

According to the Coronado National Forest, the Beehive fire is not a result of, or near, the Corral Nuevo Fire. It is further north within Beehive Canyon.

The Beehive Fire is 10 acres.

