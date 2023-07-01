Supreme Court rules against LGBTQ community in favor of religious preferences and free speech

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In the final ruling of its 2023 session, the United States Supreme Court ruled a woman in Colorado who refused to prepare a wedding website for an LGBTQ couple based on religious grounds was within her free speech rights to do so.

Never mind, the case was only hypothetical. There was no gay couple and no wedding website requested. Still, the high court ruled the state could not compel Lorie Smith to make a website she disagreed with even though the state is one of 20 with an anti-discrimination law on the books.

The majority opinion of the 6-3 decision was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who framed it as a free speech issue saying the website designs recognized free speech.

But in a scathing dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that this is not a free speech issue but an “issue of conduct.” She argued for the minority, that “an act of discrimination is not protected by the First Amendment”.

“I find this decision to be dismaying, I find it to be concerning,” said Oscar De Los Santos, the Assistant Minority Leader in the Arizona House of Representatives. “And I’m troubled.”

De Los Santos is troubled because it puts the LGBTQ community in the crosshairs again in a year when hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ pieces of legislation have been introduced in legislatures across the country.

Thirteen anti-trans and LGBTQ bills were passed by the Republican-controlled Arizona legislature in this session, only to be vetoed by Governor Katie Hobbs.

He said, “Governor Hobbs has been a tremendous ally.”

Anger, disappointment and concern by the LGBTQ community are the emotions most expressed following the Supreme Court’s decision. The community says it opens the door for more discrimination against other protected communities.

“What’s to stop a business that is anti-Catholic from refusing service to a Catholic family? What’s to stop a business from refusing service to a Jewish family,” De Los Santos asks.

But its implications reach far beyond the LGBTQ community into other sensitive areas.

“We should not be imposing religious values on people, we should not be allowing businesses to discriminate based on their religious beliefs in a public marketplace,” he said. “That’s not how this country works.”

Whether it’s a free speech or discrimination issue has caused some confusion.

“Everyone should be allowed their opinion, that’s what so great about the first amendment,” said Carrie Severino, of the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative advocacy network. “Not that they agree but that they have a right to speak, and we have the right to speak messages we disagree with.”

But that point is likely already agreed upon by past court precedent and it shouldn’t take a new Supreme Court decision to validate it, which is why the dissent.

“I think the Supreme Court has long drawn a distinction between speech and conduct,” De Los Santos said. “A business is free to speak as they wish. What they cannot do is engage in discriminatory conduct, up until today.”

