Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting near Irvington

Daniel Maldonado
Daniel Maldonado(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is facing several charges after a drive-by shooting on June 26.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired at 11:00 p.m. in East Irvington Rd. and South Hotel Drive.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim was conducting a vehicle repossession at a hotel located at 314 East Benson Highway.

Deputies said four people were seen exiting their room and running towards the parking lot as the victim drove away. Then a silver sedan pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and began shooting, hitting the victim once.

The vehicle then left in an unknown direction.

Pima Regional SWAT Team members and detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s Robbery-Assault Team and Fugitive Investigations Unit served a search warrant at 314 East Benson Highway on June 28.

Detectives identified and established probable cause for the arrest of Daniel Maldonado and was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The PCSD said Maldonado is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a drive-by, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

