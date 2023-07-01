Advertise
TPD investigating fatal crash at Golf Links, Wilmot

The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf...
The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf Links and Wilmot.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf Links and Wilmot.

The TPD said the adult male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. The adult-male passenger from the same vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation is underway and details are limited.

