TPD investigating fatal crash at Golf Links, Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf Links and Wilmot.

The TPD said the adult male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. The adult-male passenger from the same vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation is underway and details are limited.

