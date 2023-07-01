World View prioritizing safety over launch date for space tourism excursions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - World View is working towards launching space excursions that are quite literally out-of-this-world.

Some would call it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the price of 50,000 dollars a person.

Ryan Hartman, President and CEO of World View, said the company is doing its part now to make sure its space tourism excursions stand out for all the right reasons.

“Our experience is all about viewing the Earth, not leaving the Earth,” said Hartman. “We’ve been working on our space tourism solution for about two years now. One of the things we’re working on is the regulatory environment. We really want to make sure the FAA provides clear direction on what’s going to make this the safest possible way to see space.”

Eight people and two crew members will have a chance to see all seven wonders of the world guided by a large helium-filled balloon and pressurized space capsule. The unique experience takes place at 100,000 feet.

“I want the ride itself to be a non-event. What I want for our customers is for them to be able to look out the window and see something that’s life-changing. Not be nervous, not be scared, not have any wonder in their mind about what’s happening around them. I just want them to be focused on the window and viewing our Earth from up high,” said Hartman.

Currently, there are no certifications in place for the craft or design standards companies have to follow. Despite that, Hartman said they’re not taking the easy way out.

“We’re wanting to make sure as we continue our design process, that we’re designing it to standards that are applicable to aircraft and we’d like to see those standards applied to spacecraft as well,” said Hartman.

World View has sold more than 1,200 tickets and has not had anyone back out of the adventure after recent world events. Hartman says he believes it’s due to passengers’ trust in the product.

“From the very beginning, we’ve talked about safety. We’ve talked about we’re going to take our time. We’re going to do this correctly and so that means the start date of this is going to be when we’re ready, but our approach is going to be to make this safe,” said Hartman.

