Arizona family of fiddlers win big at national competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A Southern Arizona family is celebrating two wins for fiddle playing at the national level.

8-year-old Sawyer Dietrich and his 6-year-old sister Isley celebrated with some ice cream after winning first and second place at the 70th annual National Oldtime Fiddle Championship in their age division.

The two competed against top fiddlers around the country in Idaho and are the only sibling duo to ever win both first and second in the same division. This is Sawyer’s second year in a row winning first place in the competition and he said having his sister by his side made it that much better.

“We were just hoping for her to get in the top five,” Sawyer said, “but then when we heard that me and her were the last ones left, it was pretty fun!”

However, the pair aren’t the only two in the family with musical talent. All seven kids in the family make up past and present members of the band “The Arizona Wildflowers.”

“I love band practice time,” the mother of the Dietrich family, Tiffany, said. “It’s my favorite part of the day and they just sit in the living room and work on a new song and it’s so fun to just be a part of that.”

Their parents say this level of dedication to the arts wasn’t the original plan when introducing their oldest kids to music.

“We actually started them in piano because we knew that it was just good for brain development and that’s all we were thinking is, ‘okay, they can play piano and do better in math, you know it’ll be that fun connection,’” Tiffany said, “instead I guess it was just a gift inside them that we didn’t know was there and they’ve just loved music ever since.”

When they aren’t competing, they travel around playing in festivals and competing in rodeos. They plan to perform in Tucson later this fall.

