FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 110 degree days trigger Excessive Heat Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sunday will see a high of about 110 degrees in Tucson, with an Excessive Heat Warning going into effect as well. It will run through the July 4th holiday, with the high expected to be around 112 degrees. The rest of the week, with the exception of Wednesday, looks to be just as warm with highs at or slightly above 110 degrees.

