Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Extreme Heat Warning Extends into the 4th of July Tuesday

13 News 10-11 p.m. Saturdays - clipped version
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An Excessive Heat Warning kicks in tomorrow morning through Tuesday for most of southern Arizona. Temps will be dangerously hot if you’re outdoors for an extended time. Use caution and common sense to stay safe. We won’t see any relief from the heat, as we expect well above average temperatures into next weekend.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and hot, with a high near 111.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and hot, with a high near 109.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 109.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 77

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 78

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 119.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Navajo and Fontana.
Police investigating shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson
The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash at E. Golf Links Road
36-year-old Daniel Maldonado
Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting near Irvington
TPD camp clean up
Tucson police respond to high problem encampment
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

Cory 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Extreme Heat Warning Extends into the 4th of July Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.
13 News 10-11 p.m. Saturdays - clipped version
The Beehive Fire is 1,500 acres.
Nogales Ranger Fire District working Beehive Fire
It’s set to be another warm and dry weekend in Southern Arizona. Saturday will see a high of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps lead to excessive hear warning