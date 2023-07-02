FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Extreme Heat Warning Extends into the 4th of July Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An Excessive Heat Warning kicks in tomorrow morning through Tuesday for most of southern Arizona. Temps will be dangerously hot if you’re outdoors for an extended time. Use caution and common sense to stay safe. We won’t see any relief from the heat, as we expect well above average temperatures into next weekend.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and hot, with a high near 111.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and hot, with a high near 109.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 109.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 77

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 78

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 119.

