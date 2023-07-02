SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Keeping Pima County safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says he’s working on plans to boost staffing levels and keep morale up in his department.

“We’ve come up with a way to hire in deputies because you’ve seen the numbers, and they are up quite a bit,” says the Sheriff.

Latest numbers from the department show more than 5,300 more calls for service between January through April 2022 versus the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, there are 30 more deputies able to respond.

Both the Sheriff and the Pima County Board of Supervisors are looking ahead to next year’s budget. Supervisors recently gave the Sheriff’s department half of $3-million he asked for.

He will be back in front of the board on July 11th to respond to accusations of being over budget.

