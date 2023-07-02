Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Keeping Pima County safe

SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Keeping Pima County safe
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says he’s working on plans to boost staffing levels and keep morale up in his department.

“We’ve come up with a way to hire in deputies because you’ve seen the numbers, and they are up quite a bit,” says the Sheriff.

Latest numbers from the department show more than 5,300 more calls for service between January through April 2022 versus the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, there are 30 more deputies able to respond.

Both the Sheriff and the Pima County Board of Supervisors are looking ahead to next year’s budget. Supervisors recently gave the Sheriff’s department half of $3-million he asked for.

He will be back in front of the board on July 11th to respond to accusations of being over budget.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash at E. Golf Links Road
36-year-old Daniel Maldonado
Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting near Irvington
Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat.
Caught on camera: Dozens of dogs rescued from extreme heat inside U-Haul
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
It has been around the Oro Valley area for the last two years.
Local family working to remove bobcats from attic

Latest News

Dry heat and winds increase fire risk from fireworks, tips to stay safe for 4th of July
Dry heat and winds increase fire risk from fireworks, tips to stay safe for 4th of July
The Beehive Fire is 1,500 acres.
Nogales Ranger Fire District working Beehive Fire
The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash at E. Golf Links Road
It’s set to be another warm and dry weekend in Southern Arizona. Saturday will see a high of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps lead to excessive hear warning