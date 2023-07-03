Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Charlie Fire burning in Vail

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Charlie Fire is burning in Vail near E. Colossal Cave Road and Marsh Station Road on Sunday evening.

The AZ State Forestry tells 13 News the Charlie Fire is 20 acres and crews are working around the edge. They also said no fire investigator is on-site yet.

13 News photographer on the scene says the fire is around the highway and starts at Exit 279.

