Charlie Fire burning in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Charlie Fire is burning in Vail near E. Colossal Cave Road and Marsh Station Road on Sunday evening.

The AZ State Forestry tells 13 News the Charlie Fire is 20 acres and crews are working around the edge. They also said no fire investigator is on-site yet.

13 News photographer on the scene says the fire is around the highway and starts at Exit 279.

#CharlieFire, bet. Vail and Marsh Station Road in #PimaCounty. Fire very visible due to loc. on hillside. Approx. 20 ac. w/3 #AZForestry hand crews & engine crew working to get line around fire, lots of hotspots w/n interior. Fire will be visible thru night. Map approx. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/dfM6wwbaVi — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 3, 2023

