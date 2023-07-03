Fire crews prepare ‘A’ Mountain for fireworks celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews are getting ready for the 26th Annual Firework Celebration on “A” mountain. Fire crews will use drones to find hot spots on the mountain before any fires spread.

This is the first year firefighters will use drones on the mountain. Additionally, crews will take other precautions such as watering the mountain to saturate the ground and clearing dry brush to prevent fires.

“This year we will also actually have our drone up as well, the Tucson Fire drone program will be there and they’ll use inferred cameras on those drones to be able to quickly identify those hot spots and get our wildland crews to those a quickly as possible,” TFD’s Michael Colaianni.

Here are two important reminders as you make your plans. First, all fireworks that leave the ground are illegal. TFD says to leave the firework shows to the professionals, bring your family, leave your pets at home and enjoy the show. Second, ‘A” Mountain closes at six p.m. so crews can get things ready for the big show. You can also view the show from the Tucson Convention center in Parking lot B.

