FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous Heat For Your 4th of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The “Excessive Heat Warning” will run until the 4th of July Tuesday Evening. We could see the mercury reach even higher tomorrow, with a projected high of 111 F for Tucson. The 4th of July will not be excluded from the excessive heat as we’ll see temperatures in and around the 110 F marker. Unfortunately, we will be looking at temperatures around 110 F for the foreseeable future. Remember, heat is the number one killer of all weather events, so please stay safe. However, some models are having Southeastern AZ pick up some rain next weekend into next week. As of now, the chances aren’t very high that Tucson receives up any rain, but hey, we’ll take it!

Sunday Night: Remaining clear with a low of 74

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High 111F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Clear skies. Low 75F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 109F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear skies. Low 75F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 108F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies. Low 76F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High 111F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: A mainly sunny sky. High 110F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 78F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 110F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A mostly clear sky. Low near 79F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Hot. High around 110F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear. Low 81F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

