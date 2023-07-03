Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking temperatures forecasted to kick-off the workweek

By Allie Potter
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One word...HOT! Above normal daytime temperatures for early July will continue this week under high pressure aloft. Some increase in humidities will add to the discomfort later this week, but also increase chances for thunderstorms.

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 111. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Independence Day: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110. South southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 109.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Friday; A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 108.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108.

