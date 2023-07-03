Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf...
One killed, one fighting for life following crash near Golf Links, Wilmot
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
File Photo (MGN)
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on Harrison Road in Tucson
The Beehive Fire is 1,500 acres.
Beehive Fire grows to 3,000 acres
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: Record heat today?
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in...
One of Kevin Spacey’s accusers describes the Oscar-winning actor as a ‘slippery, snaky’ predator to avoid
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged