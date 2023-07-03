Men from Rio Rico and Nogales plead guilty to federal drug charges.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs, two members of a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization (DTO) pleaded guilty today in the District of Columbia to importing and distributing narcotics.

A third member of the DTO pleaded guilty to the same charges on June 16.

According to court documents, from January 2020 through April 2022, Angel Adan Valenzuela, 25, of Rio Rico, Arizona; Benjamin Soto Jr., 47, of Nogales, Arizona; and Refugio Veronica Quintero Moreno, 46, of Rio Rico, Arizona, worked with others to routinely transport narcotics from Mexico through the port of entry in Nogales by car and ship those narcotics across the United States.

After importing the narcotics into the United States, Valenzuela and other couriers moved them to a shipping facility in Nogales, prepared the packages for shipment, and distributed them to cities across the United States.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Soto and Quintero Moreno, who at the time were employed at a commercial shipping company in Nogales, routinely accepted narcotics-laden packages from couriers without requesting identification or payment and mailed the packages fraudulently by using existing business accounts. Valenzuela paid the shipping company employees on behalf of the DTO for their role in shipping controlled substances, including Soto and Quintero Moreno, who received weekly payments in Mexico for their role in facilitating narcotics shipments.

From September 2021 to November 2021, agents identified and intercepted 21 packages sent in this manner, resulting in the seizure of more than 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, 20 kilograms of cocaine, seven kilograms of fentanyl, and four kilograms of heroin.

Valenzuela, Quintero Moreno, and Soto all pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging each with conspiring to import five kilograms or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and conspiring to distribute those amounts of those substances and Ritalin.

The Department of Justice said Soto and Quintero Moreno are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15, and Valenzuela will be sentenced on Nov. 16. Each faces a minimum of 10 years in prison on each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

