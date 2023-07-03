PACC prepares for influx of strays following Independence Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The sounds of Fourth of July could mean danger for your dog. The Pima Animal Care Center says they expect to see 250 dogs that flee from home once those fireworks take off.

This weekend PACC has been preparing for an influx of strays they plan to see by giving out free microchips to dogs that live in Pima County. While the event is now over, there are still plenty of preventative measures that people can take to keep their furry friends safe.

“Those fireworks are really loud and scary, especially for dogs,” PACC Public Information Officer Kayleigh Murdock said.

If your pooch needs to be outside, make sure they are on a leash or tied up to prevent them from running away, but PACC strongly recommends keeping your animals inside during the busy night and limit their exposure to overwhelming areas.

“You can play a TV show for them, you can play music, anything to kind of drown out that sound,” Murdock said, “make it so that it’s a little bit less of a present fear for the animals.”

If you happen to find an animal after the Fourth of July festivities, PACC says to look for the owner first, then contact shelters and vets.

“Bringing a pet to the shelter, as long as they’re happy and healthy, should really be a last resort,” Murdock said.

It’s important for those who have already microchipped their dogs to ensure that information is current. PACC hosts microchip drives intermittently throughout the year.

