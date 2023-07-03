TFD responds to reports of electrocution

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of an electrocution at the 2900 block of N. Flowing Wells on Monday morning.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s on the roof of a building with serious burns.

After being stabilized, a ladder truck was used to transport the patient to street level, where he was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

