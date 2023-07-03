Advertise
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report

One person in the home was killed in the crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol said, and two others were critically injured.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ERWIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a home in Unicoi County is now in custody, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Sunday when the tractor-trailer left the highway, crashing through the I-26 interstate barrier around Exit 36, the report said. The truck then reportedly crossed Rex Lewis Road, hit another driver and eventually crashed into a home.

One person in the home was killed in the crash, THP said, and two others were critically injured. The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Unicoi County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

