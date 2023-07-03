Two motorcyclists killed in crash on Harrison Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash on Sunday morning, July 2.

Officers from Operations Division East and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of N. Harrison Rd. for reports of a crash at 2:30 a.m. involving a black 2008 Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle and a black and white 2017 Yamaha SCR950 motorcycle.

The Tucson police said both riders died at the scene. The driver of the Harley has been identified as 48-year-old Andrew Machalik and the driver of the Yamaha has been identified as 38-year-old Adam Robert Gregory. The families have been notified.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Gregory and Machalik were traveling eastbound on E. Wrightstown Rd. Gregory was ahead of Machalik and had negotiated the curve where E. Wrightstown Rd. turns into S. Harrison Rd., and then travels southbound.

Police said Machalik failed to negotiate the curve appropriately, drifted into the center lane, hit the concrete barrier island in the center of the roadway, and ultimately collided with the rear of Gregory’s motorcycle.

According to TPD, failure to reduce and control speed to avoid a crash by Machalik is the known contributing factor of the crash.

Detectives are working on determining if excessive speed is also a factor. Both Gregory and Machalik were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

