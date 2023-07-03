Voter registration closes July 3 for the City of Tucson elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - By 11:59 pm on July 3, 2023, you must have registered to vote to be able to participate in the upcoming City of Tucson elections.

If you miss the deadline, you will be unable to cast your vote for office, such as mayor. This is why the Pima County Recorder said it is important that you be prepared.

“It is important to vote because people are making decisions about your everyday lives, especially here locally. We want you to be a part of that decision making process and we want you to exercise one of your most fundamental rights and get out there and vote,” said Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder.

There are two ways in which you can register. You can register online at servicearizona.com or fill out a paper form. This form can be picked up at any library, post office, or the recorder’s office.

And if this is your first time registering, there are some things you need to know. You must have an Arizona driver’s license or state ID. Proof of US citizenship will also be required.

“If you are using a paper form, it’s very important to know that you must show proof of citizenship to vote in the city of Tucson election. That can be either with an Arizona driver’s license, an enhanced ID, a US passport, us birth certificate, naturalization document or tribal ID number,” said Cázares-Kelly.

The entire process is also quick and easy to complete.

“You’ll put in your name, your address, date of birth, there’s a few other pieces of information there,” said Gina Robert, voter education director for Citizens Clean Elections Commission. “You will also have the option of whether or not you want to join the Active Early voting list, which means that a ballot will automatically be mailed to you for every election you’re eligible to vote in. Then you will go ahead and select your political affiliation as well.”

It is easy to find out if you are unsure whether or not you are registered.

“You can actually visit recorder.pima.com and click on the link that says check my registration. There you’ll be able to take a look at your voting history, not who you voted for. If you are not able to access it online, you can give our office a call at 520-724-4330,” said Cázares-Kelly.

And if you have had a recent life change, it is also important that you update your information.

“Let’s say that you have had a life change, you’ve moved addresses, you changed your name, or you want to change your political affiliation, you do need to submit a new registration form to update your current record,” said Roberts.

Once registration is complete, confirmation will be sent. It is important to keep this document.

“Once you get registered, it’s important to keep your receipt. If you’re registering online, you’ll get a receipt that can be emailed to your or if you’re filling out a paper form, make a copy of it and make sure you keep that because that’s your proof that you did in fact register,” said Roberts.

Ballots will be mailed out on July 5, 2023. Any questions regarding who is on the ballot, replacement ballots, or where to go on election day should be directed to the City of Tucson.

Additional registration requirements can be found on the Pima County Recorder’s Office website here.

Further Information on the city election can be found on the City of Tucson website here.

