Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in heat ‘well over’ 100 degrees

A 57-year-old woman was attempting an eight-mile hike when she fell unconscious.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A woman died while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend, and her death is believed to be heat-related.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a U.S. Park Ranger was notified about a hiker in distress in the remote Tuweep area of the park. According to the report, a 57-year-old woman was attempting an eight-mile hike when she fell unconscious. The Grand Canyon Office of Communications reports that the high temperature in that area was “well over” 100 degrees on Sunday.

A ranger found the hiker hours later at approximately 1 a.m. Monday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been released. The investigation into her death is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

Grand Canyon officials say temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade during the summer months and stress caution when planning hiking or other outdoor activities. Tap/click here for more information.

