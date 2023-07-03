Zac Gallen, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. join Corbin Carroll as D-backs All-Stars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Right-hander Zac Gallen and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will join outfielder Corbin Carroll as National League All-Stars, representing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, Washington, on July 11.

This marks the first All-Star Game for all three players. The Diamondbacks haven’t had this many All-Stars since 2018 when infielder Paul Goldschmidt and pitchers Patrick Corbin and Zack Greinke were selected.

Carroll was named an All-Star Game starter in the outfield, joining Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dodgers’ Mookie Betts. Carroll, slashing .289/.365/.557 with 17 home runs and 24 stolen bases in his rookie campaign, marks the first D-backs rookie to start an All-Star Game and second overall behind pitcher Wade Miley in 2012.

Gurriel Jr. narrowly missed a starting spot in the outfield after falling short to Carroll and Betts in fan-voting but was selected as an outfield reserve along with Phillies’ Nick Castellanos and Padres’ Juan Soto. Gurriel Jr. is batting .270/.321/.489 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in the National League, making his selection somewhat of a no-brainer. Gallen is 10-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 18 starts, trailing only Braves’ Spencer Strider (155) for the National League lead in strikeouts with 120.

Cases could be made for certain D-backs who weren’t selected for the All-Star Game, such as infielders Christian Walker, Geraldo Perdomo and right-hander Merrill Kelly. But none for notable than infielder Ketel Marte, who is labeled as one of the biggest All-Star snubs of the entire league.

Luis Arraez of the Marlins has been impressively close to achieving a .400 batting average, making his All-Star selection a no-brainer. However, the decision to choose Ozzie Albies of the Braves over Marte has left many fans across the league feeling dissatisfied, as there seems to be little justification for Albies over Marte.

Ozzie Albies:

.259/.311/.500, 112 wRC+, 19 HR, 57 RBI, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 1.8 fWAR.



Ketel Marte:

.289/.369/.508, 136 wRC+, 15 HR, 44 RBI, 13 doubles, 4 triples, 2.3 fWAR.



Ozzie Albies was named an All-Star. Ketel Marte was not. — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) July 2, 2023

Nonetheless, there’s still a possibility for Marte to be included as a replacement. Although he isn’t an All-Star, Marte’s leadership in the D-backs clubhouse does not go unnoticed.

“When you add up everything, what Ketel’s meant to this team and the way he’s performed, he is an All-Star,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s considered that inside this clubhouse and it probably means more to him than anything, but he’ll find his way to get out there and finish strong and have a great year.”

