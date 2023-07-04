Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

6-year-old boy praised for helping save child from drowning at lake

A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.
A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.(Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Game Wardens)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas are recognizing a young boy for helping save a child from drowning over the weekend.

According to game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, 6-year-old Levi Alley alerted adults at El Dorado Lake after seeing a 5-year-old going under the water.

Authorities said thanks to Levi’s attentiveness and quick response, they were able to rescue the 5-year-old unharmed.

“Way to go, Levi!” the department shared. “Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages.”

Officials said the incident happened in the Walnut Swim Beach area of the lake.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo (MGN)
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on Harrison Road in Tucson
The human-caused Charlie Fire burned more than five acres near Vail.
UPDATE: Crews make progress on human-caused Charlie Fire burning near Vail, 80% contained
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Kolb and Tanque...
Tucson police investigating shooting near Kolb, Tanque Verde
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
6-year-old boy falls 40 feet from a zip line
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for...
Woman rescued after days stuck in swampy area of state park
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
At least 10 people shot in Tucson area in just over a week