Beehive Fire interrupts holiday plans

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a long drive to Arivaca Lake and Campground Monday, visitors found that the Beehive Fire closed it to the public. Firefighting efforts continued against the Beehive Fire that sent up smoke that was visible across southern Arizona. The fire scene loomed within sight of Arivaca.

“It’s all part of living in Arizona,” said Greg Schubert as he sat in a his truck at the entrance to the lake and campground.

Greg and his wife Charleen took a scenic drive Monday from their home in Rio Rico to visit Arivaca Lake with their dog Jazzy but were turned away.

“We can see the heavy smoke, but we don’t see the flames like we have in the past with fires in this direction,” Charleen said.

The lake is a source of water for helicopters to dump on the Beehive Fire. They were staged at Peña Blanca Lake, where they were also dipping for water.

“We know that they come in and dip in the lakes and things like that so we knew it was a 50-50 shot whether it would be open or closed,” Greg Schubert said.

The rugged landscape made estimating the acreage of the Beehive Fire difficult. It has impacted holiday plans, but the Schuberts will return another time.

“One of those things that happens every summer is you get fires, you know. So it’s if you live in the Midwest, you get tornadoes, if you live in the South, you get hurricanes, so it’s just one of those things about living in Arizona,” Greg Schubert said.

“Since we live here will come back,” Charleen Schubert said.

An infra-red survey of the fire led to a jump in acreage, from 3,000 acres to 7,000 acres, while containment stayed at 15 percent Monday. An engine from Montana and a crew from Salt Lake City were also fighting the Beehive Fire.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.