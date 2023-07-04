Crews preparing for Marana’s 4th of July celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Northwest Fire Department in Marana has spent months planning for the Fourth of July, which they expect to be one of the busiest days of the year.

Firefighters are facing the combination of wildfire risk, triple digit heat and burn related injuries from fireworks.

Northwest Fire says the best thing people can do is leave the fireworks to the professionals to prevent emergency calls for fireworks related injuries and spot fires.

“I believe it gets to about 1,200 degrees that they burn to so yeah, if you’re going to let your kids play with sparklers supervise them, make sure you have a bucket so you can put the sparklers underwater completely and leave it to the professionals,” said Daniel Overleas from Northwest Fire.

The town of Marana’s Star Spangled Spectacular starts at 5p.m. at the Crossroads at Silverbell park. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

