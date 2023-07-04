Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Crews preparing for Marana’s 4th of July celebration

Crews preparing for Marana’s 4th of July celebration
By Sabria Reid
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Northwest Fire Department in Marana has spent months planning for the Fourth of July, which they expect to be one of the busiest days of the year.

Firefighters are facing the combination of wildfire risk, triple digit heat and burn related injuries from fireworks.

Northwest Fire says the best thing people can do is leave the fireworks to the professionals to prevent emergency calls for fireworks related injuries and spot fires.

“I believe it gets to about 1,200 degrees that they burn to so yeah, if you’re going to let your kids play with sparklers supervise them, make sure you have a bucket so you can put the sparklers underwater completely and leave it to the professionals,” said Daniel Overleas from Northwest Fire.

The town of Marana’s Star Spangled Spectacular starts at 5p.m. at the Crossroads at Silverbell park. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo (MGN)
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on Harrison Road in Tucson
The human-caused Charlie Fire burned more than five acres near Vail.
UPDATE: Crews make progress on human-caused Charlie Fire burning near Vail, 80% contained
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Kolb and Tanque...
Tucson police investigating shooting near Kolb, Tanque Verde
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of North...
Juvenile in critical condition after a shooting near Stone, Fort Lowell

Latest News

13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: 13+ News afternoon update for July 4
Crews preparing for Marana’s 4th of July celebration
Crews preparing for Marana’s 4th of July celebration
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
The Coronado National Forest said the cause of the Beehive Fire, which started on June 30, is...
UPDATE: Beehive Fire grows to 10,500 acres, 20% contained