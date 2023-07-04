FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning Extended
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Above-average high temperatures persist this week, with the Excessive Heat Warning extended now through Friday evening. A few afternoons may approach record highs in southern Arizona as temperatures climb 6° to 10° above climate normals.
Moisture gradually increases Friday through the weekend, reintroducing a slight chance for storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will concentrate south and east of Tucson, with concerns of gusty winds and dry lightning.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 109°.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 108°.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 108°. Slight chance of a storm.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 108°. Slight chance of a storm.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 109°. Isolated storms possible.
