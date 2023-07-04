How to handle burns and fires caused by fireworks

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July is a big part of the holiday, but they can easily lead to burn injuries and brush fires.

The first step in both these situations is to call 911. While you wait for help, there are some things you can do to minimize the harm.

“Fourth of July is one of the reasons we opened up the burn center. It’s one of our busiest days outside of January 1. Fireworks can be dangerous, especially if you don’t know how to use them,” said Dr. Lourdes Castañon, director of the burn program at Banner University Medical.

If this should happen to you, rinsing the burned area is the first step you should take.

“If you get burned, the best thing to do is to apply cool running water to the area, do not apply ice. It will actually cause that burn to become deeper,” said Dr. Castañon.

Keeping the burn clean is also important.

“Clean any debris out of it and cover it with some dry sterile dressing. You don’t want to put any burn cream on it until a physician looks at it. Then obviously call 911. Any sort of debris that’s on it, try to rub it off and keep the site clean,” said Captain Shane Medlen of the Northwest Fire District.

Doctors say blisters are a sign the burn may be worse than you thought.

“Blisters are an indication that the tissue has been distorted. Come and see us you may require some sort of intervention. We have different types of ointments, treatments that we could apply so that we don’t have scarring in the future, especially when dealing with face and hands,” said Dr. Castañon.

Officials said the reason many burns occur on Fourth of July is because of illegal fireworks and young children playing with sparklers.

“A lot of the times when it burns all the way down to the metal, first off, all the powder can get on their clothes and ignite their clothes. Or if the fire reaches the part of the metal, it can actually become as hot as a blowtorch and cause burns to their hands,” said Dr. Castañon.

Fireworks can also lead to fires, but there are a few simple steps to take to help prevent them from getting out of hand.

“Place the hose line that you should have stretched out before you light off the fireworks and put as much water on it as you possibly can with that hose line. If it’s somewhere around the house, you can use a fire extinguisher,” said Medlen.

“Make sure you’re keeping the area safe. You have a hose line or what we call green line in place in case of a little bit of fire and then have a bucket of water where you can immerse the fireworks in after they’ve cooled off.”

Officials say make sure to use fireworks in a safe area, clear of debris, make sure all children are being supervised, and there is plenty of water.

