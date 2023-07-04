Juvenile in critical condition after a shooting near Stone, Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A juvenile male is in critical condition after a shooting on Monday night.

The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of North Stone Avenue.

Officers found a juvenile male with signs of gunshot trauma. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody. An investigation is underway and details are limited.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.