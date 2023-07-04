Advertise
At least 10 people shot in Tucson area in just over a week

(FOX5)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It has been a seriously violent week in the Tucson area.

Since Sunday, June 25, there have been nine separate shootings with a total of 10 people injured or killed.

The most violent day was Monday, July 3, when there were three shootings in just a matter of a few hours.

As of Tuesday, July 4, only one of the shootings was fatal and that one happened at a Tucson apartment complex on June 25. The Tucson Police Department said Augustine Zeferino Alvarez is accused of fatally shooting Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez.

Below is a breakdown of the shootings. You can read the 13 News crime map HERE and at the bottom of this story.

Monday, July 3 (three shootings, three victims)

Sunday, July 2 (one shooting, one victim)

Saturday, July 1 (one shooting, three victims)

Thursday, June 29 (two shootings, one victim)

Monday, June 26 (one shooting, one victim)

Sunday, June 25 (one shooting, one victim)

