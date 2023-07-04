At least 10 people shot in Tucson area in just over a week
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It has been a seriously violent week in the Tucson area.
Since Sunday, June 25, there have been nine separate shootings with a total of 10 people injured or killed.
The most violent day was Monday, July 3, when there were three shootings in just a matter of a few hours.
As of Tuesday, July 4, only one of the shootings was fatal and that one happened at a Tucson apartment complex on June 25. The Tucson Police Department said Augustine Zeferino Alvarez is accused of fatally shooting Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez.
Below is a breakdown of the shootings. You can read the 13 News crime map HERE and at the bottom of this story.
Monday, July 3 (three shootings, three victims)
- A minor was found shot near Fort Lowell and Stone. The Tucson Police Department said the juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
- A man was found shot near Glenn and Oracle. The TPD said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
- A man was found shot near Speedway and Camino Seco. The TPD said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Sunday, July 2 (one shooting, one victim)
- A woman was found shot near Kolb and Tanque Verde. The TPD said it happened during a party and the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Saturday, July 1 (one shooting, three victims)
- Three people were shot near Speedway and Swan. The TPD said all three victims suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
Thursday, June 29 (two shootings, one victim)
- A man and woman were arrested following a drive-by shooting near Miracle Mile and Oracle.
- A man was found shot near Stone and Fort Lowell. The TPD said the victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Monday, June 26 (one shooting, one victim)
- A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a vehicle repossession. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Daniel Christopher Maldonado, 36, is facing charges of drive-by shooting and drug possession.
Sunday, June 25 (one shooting, one victim)
- One man was killed and another was arrested following a fatal shooting at a Tucson apartment complex near Valencia and South 6th Avenue. The TPD said Augustine Zeferino Alvarez is accused of fatally shooting Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.