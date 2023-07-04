At least 10 people shot in Tucson area in just over a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It has been a seriously violent week in the Tucson area.

Since Sunday, June 25, there have been nine separate shootings with a total of 10 people injured or killed.

The most violent day was Monday, July 3, when there were three shootings in just a matter of a few hours.

As of Tuesday, July 4, only one of the shootings was fatal and that one happened at a Tucson apartment complex on June 25. The Tucson Police Department said Augustine Zeferino Alvarez is accused of fatally shooting Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez.

