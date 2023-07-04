Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities say a North Carolina man died after he was attacked by two dogs at his daughter’s house.

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood in the Powhatan community.

Wilson’s Mills Police Chief AZ Williams said the first officer on scene found Bastardi on the ground in the home’s front yard with one of the dogs over his head. The officer shot and killed both dogs, as they were aggressively coming toward the officer, according to authorities.

Neighbors say the dog owners were out of town on vacation but that they walk the dogs regularly with no issues or signs of aggression.

Deputies say one of the dogs was a bull terrier, and the other was a cane corso.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo (MGN)
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on Harrison Road in Tucson
The Coronado National Forest said the cause of the Beehive Fire, which started on June 30, is...
UPDATE: Beehive Fire grows to 8,500 acres, 20% contained
The human-caused Charlie Fire burned more than five acres near Vail.
UPDATE: Crews make progress on human-caused Charlie Fire burning near Vail, 80% contained
The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf...
One killed, one fighting for life following crash near Golf Links, Wilmot
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say

Latest News

Texas man, 25, recovering in hospital after 8-year disappearance
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of North...
Juvenile in critical condition after a shooting near Stone, Fort Lowell
Emergency workers rescue riders stuck upside down on carnival ride
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of North...
TPD: One person injured after a shooting near E. Speedway Blvd, N. Camino Seco