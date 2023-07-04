A proposed housing development at Oracle and Rudasill Road is dividing the neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It has been a while since a proposed housing development has generated controversy and questions at the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

The housing collapse 15 years ago and the pandemic both put a halt to a lot of development in the metro area.

But now, housing demand is up once again and developers are rushing to meet the demand.

And since most of the projects are infill, that is, smaller spaces in the metropolitan area, controversy is certain to follow. Infill is generally questioned more than sprawl housing because it changes the environment of an area or a neighborhood.

Such is the case with an infill housing development proposed for the abandoned golf course, Quail Canyon, at Oracle and Rudasill Road.

There are few infill sites of this size in the metropolitan area, making it very attractive to developers.

The development includes 210 apartments and 100 single-family homes on 53 acres.

“I think it’s too dense of a development for the area they want to put it in,” said area homeowner Jude Cook, owner of Cook Signs.

That seems to be the opinion of many homeowners in the area who have fired off more than a hundred letters to the county opposing the project.

They would like the area to remain as is, to be a riparian area for wildlife and fauna. It would also serve as an open space area, a priority for Pima County.

In fact, so many people have objected that it has invoked a state law that says if a majority of people object, the development can only pass with a supermajority vote.

“That requirement was triggered very early on for this development,” said Rex Scott, County Supervisor for District 1 which includes the project. “So four of the five supervisors are going to have to vote in favor of it for it to move forward.”

A high bar that threatens its passage. But Rory Juneman, a zoning attorney for the developer, says it’s a needed project during Tucson’s housing crunch.

“It’ll help address the housing shortage, Juneman said. “What we’re continuing to have is a shortage of multi-family and single-family homes and this is one way to get out of that.”

But residents in the area say there are too many issues, such as potential flooding, desert preservation and the increased traffic on the two-lane Rudasill Road.

“I don’t think Rudasill is up to the task,” Cook says. “It’s a narrow, somewhat curvy road. Its down in the very bottom of, really right next to Pima Wash.”

Still, despite the concerns, the project has been given a 7 to 2 do-pass recommendation by the Pima County Zoning Commission. But for the board, that may not be the final arbiter.

“You can cite statistics, some studies, but the lived experiences of the people who live in the area is something the board takes very seriously,” said Scott. “And thats one of the reasons why I’m still undecided on how I’m going to vote.”

That indecision should make for an interesting discussion among the board, residents and developers at the July 11th meeting when its finally approved - or not. “The fact is the county doesn’t want to make this a park so it’s got to become something,” said Juleman. “And housing is the perfect thing for this site.”

