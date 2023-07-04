Advertise
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - State Representative Andres Cano formally submitted his resignation from the Arizona House of Representatives today, July 4, to House Speaker Ben Toma.

Cano was a representative from District 20 in Tucson.

In his resignation letter, Cano stated “It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the people of District 20 and to serve as the House Minority Leader. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my public service after successful completion of my graduate studies.

Cano announced his anticipated departure from the legislature in May after being accepted to the Harvard Kennedy School to pursue his Masters in Public Administration.

His one-year program starts July 11.

Cano was elected to the State House in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020 and 2022. Before resigning, Cano also served as the Director of the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. From 2012 to 2018, Cano served as an aide to the late Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías.

