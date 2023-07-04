Advertise
Three people shot near Speedway, Swan in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three people were shot near Speedway and Swan in Tucson early Saturday, July 1.

The Tucson Police Department said all three victims suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The TPD said officers were in the area and heard gunshots. They tracked it down to the 4600 block of East Speedway and found a crime scene, but there were no victims. The TPD said the three showed up at a local hospital.

Detectives are following up to find out what happened. No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

